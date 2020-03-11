Alesha Armstrong finds beauty in broken sleds. She hopes the Big Bear community can help her in her quest to use her artistic solution to solve the problem of broken sleds being left behind in sledding areas.
Armstrong said the Big Bear economy relies on tourists and visitors. Instead of complaining about the trash tourists leave behind, Armstrong hopes to mend those fences by enlisting visitors and residents to create art. On March 19, Armstrong and Leoco Fence Company will be out collecting broken sleds between Big Bear and Snow Valley. The public is invited to join in. Meet at 9 a.m. at Leoco to participate in the clean-up. Volunteers will need to provide their own transportation. Leoco will provide the trucks to haul away the broken sleds. Leoco is at 500 W. Valley Blvd. at Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear City.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.