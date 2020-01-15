For the last five years, the Big Bear Valley Education Trust has honored community members who have given their time and money to support the Trust’s educational programs. This year’s Golden Apple awards ceremony was held Jan. 12 at the Community Church Historical Chapel in Big Bear Lake. The Trust honored winners for their work in 2018 and 2019.
Honorees included Sharon Congdon, Sue Reynolds, Phil Hamilton, Julie Smith, Susan Mueller, Joe and Nancy Siska, Tony Tamberchi and the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District. Liz Harris received a special Golden Apple award.
Master of Ceremonies Tom Hunter spoke about how important the awards are. The Golden Apple “it helps us to recognize those folks who make the mission of the Ed Trust Possible,” he said. “It wouldn’t happen without you; folks who say ‘this is important to me.’”
Drew Pappas presented Joe and Nancy Siska with the first Golden Apple award of the night for their five years of service as trusted volunteers. Next up was Big Bear High School teacher and POTUS club leader, Sue Reynolds, who received her Apple for being a real-world program exceptional educator, presented by the Trust’s vice chairman Connie Friel.
As she spoke about Reynolds’ life in Big Bear and all of her great accomplishments as an educator, Friel held back tears. She thanked Reynolds for her dedication, saying her students will “not forget you, as you have touched all who you have taught.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
