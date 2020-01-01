The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley holds its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Big Bear Elks Lodge. Democratic candidate for State Senate District 23, Kris Goodfellow, is the guest speaker. The public is invited.
For more information, call
909-453-2826 or email
The Big Bear Elks Lodge is at
40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
