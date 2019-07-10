All ages are welcome to volunteer at the next Greenthumbs event Saturday, July 13, at the Miller Canyon Restoration site. Help plant milkweed and do maintenance work at the site along a fork of the Mojave River. See how the willows and native seeds planted there are doing.
Meet at 9 a.m. near the Miller Canyon OHV trailering site off Highway 138 on Forest Road 2N37, east of Silverwood Lake on the Mountaintop Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest.
RSVP to Megan Clement at
909-382-2809 or email
Wear sturdy shoes, hat and sunscreen. Bring lunch and water. Gloves, tools and restrooms are provided. The Greenthumbs Volunteer Day is from
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.