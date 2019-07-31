Join the Greenthumbs group in Big Bear Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to work at its Holcomb Valley restoration site. The group will plant trees and nectar plants for Monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
Volunteers can meet at the Mountaintop Ranger Station on North Shore Drive at 9 a.m. From there, the group will caravan approximately eight miles on Forest Service dirt roads. A high clearance vehicle is recommended, four-wheel-drive is not required. The restoration sites are on Forest Road 3N07.
All ages are welcome. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, hat and sunscreen, and bring lunch and water. Gloves, tools and restrooms are provided.
To RSVP, contact Megan Clement at 909-382-2809 or
