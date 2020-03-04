The 2020 GreenThumbs season is just around the corner. The group participates in ecological restoration activities to restore disturbed lands on the San Bernardino National Forest. The group is sponsored by the San Bernardino National Forest and Southern California Mountains Foundation.
All events will improve habitat for rare wildlife and plant species including Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Activities include collecting and dispersing native seeds, as well as planting native trees, shrubs and nectar-rich species in the forest. The group also waters and maintains existing sites throughout the forest.
GreenThumbs volunteers meet on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome. Work days are March 21, April 18, May 16, June 13, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, a hat and sunscreen, and bring lunch and water. Gloves, tools and restrooms are provided. Group volunteer events are encouraged.
For more information, contact Megan Clement at 909-382-2809 or
