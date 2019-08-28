GriefShare returns with two groups in September at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Big Bear City.
The Tuesday evening group begins sessions on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The Thursday afternoon group begins its meetings on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. GriefShare is a 13-week program designed to help and encourage people after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.
GriefShare groups are led by people who experience grief and want to help others through the days ahead.
For more information on the Tuesday group, contact Joe Stangl at
909-838-6449. For more information about the Thursday group, contact Chris Smith at 714-401-9384.
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship is at the corner of Greenway Drive and Mojave Boulevard in Big Bear City. All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.