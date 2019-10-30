The Women’s Ministry Team of Bear Valley Church hosts its annual Harvest Bazaar and Craft Fair Nov. 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.
Explore the offerings of handcrafted items and homemade baked goods for sale at the annual fair. Find gifts for the entire family.
There is also a chili and cornbread lunch for $7 served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
All proceeds fund Big Bear and international missionary projects. For more information, call
909-239-4590.
Bear Valley Church is at 41960 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.