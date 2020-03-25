Around the world, people are finding ways to show their support for health care personnel and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beth Wheat was inspired by a video she saw showing people in a Netherlands neighborhood going outside at specific times every week to applaud.
Wheat would like to see something similar in Big Bear. As part of the Big Bear Connected group, Wheat and Tori Waner are working out details for a Big Bear salute tentatively called Make a Joyful Noise.
“In Big Bear my applauding on my little cul de sac by myself wouldn’t be very exciting,” Wheat said. “I’m thinking we can maybe designate one day a week at the same time for all of us to go outside with pots and pans, or your drum or your trombone, whatever you have. And you would also video it.”
The details haven’t been ironed out, but Wheat said she hopes to get enough people around the Valley to participate once a date is set. “If we get enough critical mass, you know how this Valley reverberates,” Wheat said.
Waner is putting together the details of the event. She suggests singing would be a nice option, especially for those who have elderly neighbors who may be frightened by banging pots and pans.
Check the Big Bear Connected Facebook Page or
www.bigbeargrizzly.net for updates and dates for Make a Joyful Noise.
(0) comments
