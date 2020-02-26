The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department’s winter play is “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.
“Almost, Maine” is a series of connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of magic. The show is at the Big Bear High School Little Theater Friday and Saturday, March 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 and 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for age 18 and younger, and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the Big Bear High School ASB office or at the door. Seating is limited.
For more information about the play and the high school’s theater program, contact Adams via email at
brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
The Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department’s Little Theater is in room B 5/6, 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
