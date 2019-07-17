Calling all cowboys and cowgirls. Celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy with the Big Bear Valley Historical Society on July 26. This year’s fundraising event at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is to help raise money for a new parking lot at the museum. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The evening features a “Bucks for Bucks” mechanical bull riding contest with riders competing for style points. The most unique ride wins the top prize. Other fun includes live music by South of Santa Fe, free country dance lessons and a kid’s fun zone.
A portion of the evening’s food and bar sales also benefit the Historical Society. Admission is free. The fundraiser is hosted by the Convention Center owners Monica and Anthony Marini.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, visit www.bigbearevents.com. For more information on the historical society, visit www.bigbearhistory.org.
