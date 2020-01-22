Get ready for action. The Big Bear Valley Historical Society hosts its annual Super Bowl fundraiser Feb.2 at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern.
Treat yourself along with family and friends at Nottinghams. The tavern opens at 2 p.m. with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy happy hour and food specials while watching the game on a 10-foot high definition screen.
The Historical Society fundraiser includes two football 50-50 pools. One is $10 per square. The other is $20 per square.
There will be winners each quarter with half the money going to the winner and the other half to the Historical Society. Squares can be purchased during normal business hours at Nottinghams the week prior to the game. You don’t need to be present to win.
In 2019, the Historical Society raised $1,110 through its Super Bowl fundraiser. The money goes to support the Big Bear Museum.
There will also be plenty of free prizes.
Nottinghams is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
