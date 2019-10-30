Because of remodeling inside the Big Bear Discovery Center, the Big Bear Valley Historical Society’s next general meeting has been moved to a new location.
The next general meeting is at
7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Bridges Presbyterian Church.
Guest speaker historian and author Russ Keller, who will present “Murders with a Crestline Connection.” Keller talks about murders in the mountaintop community through the years. Which one had the longest trail in California history? Did one have a mob connection? Which one was made into a movie?
The public is welcome. There will be refreshments and an opportunity drawing.
Bridges Presbyterian Church is at 579 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.