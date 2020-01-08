The Big Bear Valley Historical Society meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Bridges Presbyterian Church in Big Bear Lake. Author and historian Mark Durban, along with historical author Rick Keppler, are the guest speakers.
Durban and Keppler will show three historical videos of Big Bear including “Andy Griffith and Andy Devine,” “Three Village Theaters” and “Pine Knot Landing.” The meeting is open to the public.
Refreshments are served following the presentation. There is also an opportunity drawing. All proceeds from the drawing go to the Big Bear Museum.
Bridges Presbyterian Church is at 579 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
