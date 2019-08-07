The Big Bear Valley Historical Society holds its monthly general meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Big Bear Discovery Center. Author and historian Mark Durban is the guest speaker.
Durban’s topic is Believe it or Not, an examination of some of Big Bear’s most cited tales, secrets and anecdotes. It includes the IS Ranch, where the Big Bear name came from, lost mines and more.
Refreshments are served following the program. There is also an opportunity drawing. All proceeds go to the Big Bear Museum.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.