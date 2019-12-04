St. Joseph’s Catholic Church hosts its annual holiday bazaar Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with holiday gifts, arts and crafts on display.
Join St. Joseph’s in celebrating the Christmas Spirit with two days of shopping and good cheer.
Be entertained by the church’s children’s choir from noon to 2 p.m. Expect a surprise visit from the North Pole. Breakfast and lunch items are available for purchase in the Christmas food court.
For more information, call
909-866-3030.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is at 42242 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.