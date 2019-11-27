Summit Christian Fellowship hosts its eighth annual Holiday Bazaar Dec. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shop for unique gifts including arts and crafts and a variety of gifts from more than 50 crafters and vendors. Summit Christian Fellowship is at 41965 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
