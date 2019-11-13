Jan Andrade with Faith Designs and Rebecca King with Knot About It host a Holiday Craft Boutique Dec. 7 in Big Bear City.
Shop for a variety of handmade gifts, Christmas ornaments, handmade wood signs, macramé and more. Enjoy an assortment of snacks and refreshments while you shop.
The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1058 Mount Whitney Drive, Big Bear City.
