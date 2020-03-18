The Big Bear Valley Education Trust board announces Carrie Horner has joined the board as its newest member.
Horner has children in the BearTech program at Big Bear Elementary School and participates in many of the science expeditions and other classroom activities.
Horner attended the University of Arizona and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting. She is a CPA in the state of Arizona. She joins the board as treasurer.
Horner and her husband, David, are active participants in many volunteer causes. They plan on making Big Bear their long-term home.
