Lucy Vann Pacheco-Limon, 9, has a killer lemonade recipe. She set up a lemonade stand in her front yard and raised $20. Lucy’s mom, Michelle Limon, asked Lucy what she would like to purchase with her $20. Lucy said she would like to give her money to the gardens.
“I want to make sure everyone has something pretty to see,” Lucy said. “It gives people something special to do, (working in the garden) and I don’t know, it just felt good to do it.”
Lucy also liked the idea that the Community Garden helps feed people.
This did not surprise her mom at all. “Lucy has always thought of others first,” Michelle said. “It has always been Lucy’s good-natured heart to be this way.”
Michelle called Robbie Bos, the Big Bear Valley Community Gardens Project founder and coordinator, to set up a meeting between Bos and Lucy.
“Lucy is an amazing young lady,” Bos said. “I can’t believe she decided to donate her hard-earned money to the Community Garden. I learned a lot from Lucy. Lucy’s mom is right. Lucy is a very special little girl.”
Bos used Lucy’s $20 to buy two, 5-pound packages of potato seed. The 10 pounds of potatoes planted should turn into 100 pounds of harvested potatoes, which will be distributed to places like the Big Bear Simple Supper program that feeds Big Bear people in need.
And that is how you turn lemonade into potatoes.
For more information about the Big Bear Valley Community Gardens project, contact Bos at robbie@robbiebos.com.
