One hungry caterpillar is celebrating and you’re invited.
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” is 50 years old. The timeless classic written by Eric Carle is celebrated at the Big Bear Lake Branch Library on Nov. 2. Crafts, games and stories are planned.
Kids of all ages are invited to the celebration from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The tale became a household name and popular children’s book. In celebration, for every 15 items checked out, customers will be entered to win Eric Carle-themed prizes.
The Big Bear Lake Branch Library is at 41930 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-866-5571 or visit the Friends of Big Bear Valley Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.