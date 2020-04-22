When the stay-at-home order was issued by the state in March, Big Bear Valley kids weren’t taking it sitting down. Instead, they saw a need to provide a service to the Valley’s senior citizens and deliver groceries to those who need assistance.
One month later,the service is thriving, according to adult sponsor Julann Warren. Big Bear Interact Club is school-age club affiliated with the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake. “We are currently at capacity with 40 grocery recipients and 20 volunteer delivers,” Warren said. There is a waiting list.
Teens were trained to follow high-health safety protocols and have completely taken over the operation, Warren said.
“The kids are running the operation 100 percent now,” Warren said. “The 10 Interact members responsible for maintaining the organization of the grocery delivery service insist on continuing as long as necessary.”
The 20 delivery volunteers are mainly adult community members. If students do any shopping, they are required to be accompanied by a parent. “We are recommending that students only do the delivery part in order to reduce possible exposure to the virus, and encouraging volunteers to shop no more than every other week,” Warren said.
Members of the Middle School Interact Club also wanted to be involved. Student members are writing letters to grocery recipients as part of the delivery.
Students are committed to continuing until the second week of June — the end of the school year. Warren said the club has received letters of appreciation and donations as a result of the project. “Given that we cannot do any of our usual fundraisers during this time, that financial support is much appreciated so that our club can continue to do supportive things for our schools, our community and the world,” Warren said.
To contact the Big Bear Interact Club’s grocery delivery service, call
619-800-4894 or email BigBearInteract@gmail.com.
“The thoughtfulness and generosity of love and kindness that pours out of our Interact members (at middle and high school levels) is absolutely amazing to me,” Warren said. “It gives me such hope that this is just a sampling of the future leaders of our country.”
