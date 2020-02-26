Big Bear Interact clubs continue to be active in the community. The high school club hosted a Senior Prom for senior citizens Feb. 15 at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center.
The event was well-attended by regular guests at the Senior Center, members of the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake and residents from the Bear Valley Community Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility.
Interact Club members provided desserts, punch, music and youthful energy at the luncheon prior to the prom.
The event was organized by Interact president Maddy Boone and Rotarian Andy Brakebill. It was Boone’s dream to bring back the Senior Prom this year with hopes that it returns as an annual event.
For more information about the Interact Club, contact Julann Warren at JulannW@msn.com.
