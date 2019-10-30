Fall in Big Bear Lake isn’t complete without a touch of Halloween. And Halloween in the Village is the ultimate in Big Bear trick-or-treat fun times.
Halloween in the Village is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (or until the candy is all gone) Thursday, Oct. 31. Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue closes to vehicle traffic on Oct. 31 so that people can walk in the Village safely. More than 50 businesses and nonprofit organizations participate in handing out sweet treats to youngsters in costume.
Before the trick-or-treating begins, pet owners are encouraged to bring their furry loved ones to the annual Village Pet Costume Contest from 4 to 5 p.m. outside at The Copper Q.
During the main event, visitors can participate in games, snap a photo at the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce photo booth and enjoy a variety of Halloween displays. Be sure to stop by The Cave at 5 p.m. to watch dancers from the Moonridge School of Dance entertain with uniquely ghoulish dances.
After all that walking, rest your feet at Village Theaters North for a double feature of classic horror films. See the 1956 version of “The Werewolf” at 6:45 p.m. followed by 1958’s “Night of the Blood Beast” at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available in advance. Village Theaters North is at 602 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 909-866-5115 or visit
For those who want to show off their costumes, stop by Santana & Mavericks Unique Crafted Foods for its Halloween Ball, 6 to 11:30 p.m. where there is a costume contest and other activities. Santana & Mavericks is at 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern hosts its 16th annual Halloween Party on the patio from 5:30 to
8:30 p.m. Dayton Borders provides live entertainment. Nottinghams is at 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-866-4644 or visit
Halloween in the Village is one of the safest places for kids to trick-or-treat. The event is hosted by the Big Bear Lake Village Business Association.
For more information, visit call 909-878-4747 or
