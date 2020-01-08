There’s more to hosting a ski race than meets the eye. When the Snow Summit Race Team hosted a South Series race Jan. 4 and 5 at Snow Summit, the early birds got to witness what it takes first-hand.
Arriving at the finish line on Ego Trip at 8 a.m. found Chris Riddle setting up the timing table. Riddle, who is enjoying retirement after years as the Snow Summit PR guy, is happy to devote time to, well, timing races for the team. It’s something he has done a long time.
While Riddle set up the electronics, other volunteers set the course, which involves drilling holes for flag placement, setting up gate judging locations and safety nets.
Coaches and skiers then were allowed on the course to inspect the turns and gates before the competition began.
Elle Williams and Ian Odom, two of the Snow Summit Race Team coaches, were among the volunteers getting the course ready to go on Jan. 5. Williams, a former Snow Summit Race Team member, and sister of head coach Evan Williams, said her participation is a way for her to stay involved in a sport she loves.
