The internationally acclaimed University of Jamestown Concert Choir comes to Big Bear as part of its latest domestic tour. The choir will perform at Community Church Big Bear at 7:30 p.m. on March 10.
For more than 80 years the choir has toured throughout the United States and abroad, visiting 38 states, Washington D.C., 18 European countries, China and three Canadian provinces.
Choir members are chosen by audition and represent most academic majors on the campus at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
The performance is a homecoming of sorts for Big Bear native Madeleine Stiles, a Big Bear High School graduate who attends the University of Jamestown.
Admission to the event is free. Donations are accepted to help offset the costs of touring.
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
