The Big Bear Community Chorale is 40 members strong. This holiday season the group wants to show the community the joy of Christmas.
The Music of Joyful Hearts Christmas Concert features performances at
7 p.m. Nov. 30 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Community Church Big Bear Historic Chapel. The evening includes secular and sacred vocal music, poetic readings, a Christmas carol sing-along, a prelude by MountainTop Strings of California and a dance presentation by Kris Colt.
The Big Bear Community Chorale is co-directed by Glenda Beukelman and Shari Beckett, and accompanied by pianist Ingrid Olsen. A reception with holiday goodies follows the concert.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, email Beukelman at gbeukelman@gmail.com or Beckett at sharshar35@aol.com.
Community Church Big Bear’s Historic Chapel is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.