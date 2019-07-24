I’ve never attended a Comic Con, nor do I really care to. That’s just not my thing, although I am a fan of a few of the Marvel movies.
However, I’m not immune to the news coming out of Comic Con 2019. And for me the big moment was when Tom Cruise showed up for the unveiling of the “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer at Comic Con 2019.
I am beyond excited. “Top Gun” has to be one of if not my all time favorite movie. I watched it over and over when it was released in 1986. I saw it in the theater countless times, bought the VHS (which is what we watched before DVDs, Netflix and Amazon Prime) and played the soundtrack cassette (another long-gone item) until it disintegrated.
For me “Top Gun” wasn’t about the very good looking cast, although that wasn’t a deterrent. Tom Cruise was definitely a looker back then and still rocks it at 55. But I have to admit, I secretly had a crush on Tom Skerritt.
“Top Gun” was for me an adrenaline pumping movie full of thrills that kept me on the edge of my seat no matter how many times I watched the it. Watching Maverick “put on the brakes so they will fly right by” never got old. And who can’t smile watching Navy flyboys belt out “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” I knew the ending, but the thrill was always the same.
The music was and still is my favorite movie soundtrack. If you read my column last week, you know I don’t sing out loud or even in the shower. The soundtrack to “Top Gun” is my one exception.
I sang those songs over and over. “Danger Zone” was my anthem for workouts, for tough days or times when I needed to feel the need for speed. My heart starts pumping to this day when I hear the song.
So imagine my over-the-top thrill when I learned of a new “Top Gun” movie in the works. I can’t wait to see the new story line, which based on the trailer, will pick up years later with Maverick still the maverick he was when he started out. Some new cast members, a few familiar faces, I’m just hoping “Top Gun: Maverick” is everything it is expected to be.
I am ready, but having to wait for an entire year is going to drive me nuts. That’s a long time to wait. I guess I will just have to watch the original over and over and over and over again.
