It’s Thanksgiving. What are you thankful for?
Every year, when Thanksgiving arrives, I, like many, wonder where the year has gone. How is it already November?
Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a whirlwind of activity for the next several weeks. Cook, clean, shop, wrap, cook more, clean more, shop some more, wrap some more, cook, clean ... oh and don’t forget decorate, decorate and decorate. Then take it all down and put it away, clean some more and start exercising and dieting to combat all that food you cooked and ate.
Besides all the cooking, cleaning et cetera, this time of year is to actually give thanks. Not that we shouldn’t be thankful and grateful year-round, but at Thanksgiving, take the time to think about all the blessings you have received this year and give thanks.
I am grateful to be living my life and thankful for every day I wake up and get to enjoy another day on Earth. I’m thankful for my family. I am married to a saint of a man who puts up with me, indulges me and is a wonderful husband and father to our three beautiful daughters.
I’m thankful for our crazy family and all the fun we have sharing love and laughter. We are blessed with two sons-in-law and a soon-to-be third son-in law and seven grandchildren.
I say thanks every day for our friend-amily. You know those friends who are family in every way except not sharing the same blood lines. They are the people who help make life whole, who share the ups and downs, the joys and triumphs and the pain and heartaches of everyday life.
I’m also blessed to work with an incredible team. We are small, but mighty. This group is one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever had the pleasure to work alongside. They deserve more than my thanks every day.
I can’t forget my four-legged family members. Curly Sue and Trigger, my equine soulmates, my dogs, Maddie May, Seamus and Wilson, and my half-dogs/granddogs Riley, Lovie and Jack. They are crazy, but I’m grateful for their bed-hogging, treat-loving, barking at dawn presence in my world.
Last, but definitely not least, I thank the Lord for all of the above. I’m blessed to find my faith and my strength in Jesus.
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
