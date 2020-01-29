Jeff Mathieu took his final bow of sorts Jan. 27 at his final Big Bear Lake City Council meeting as the city manager.
Mathieu has been the city manager for 14 years. That’s a long time. Most city leaders stick around for a max of five years, then move on to the next city.
Mathieu hasn’t always been the most popular guy in Big Bear. I’m guessing when he took the job it wasn’t to make a new best friend. He was hired to run a city.
But he is a relationship guy, and that’s what he did as the city manager. He built relationships with everyone who crossed his path, whether it was the trash man or the governor.
Professionally, I have taken Mathieu to task several times during his time as city manager. My stories never caused him to react unprofessionally, which I admire. Many lesser politicians and government leaders have been known to come close to temper tantrums when taken to task by a reporter just doing her job. That isn’t Mathieu’s style. He always looked at and listened to both sides, and he respected me and my journalistic ethics, even if he didn’t agree with the story.
Over the years, Mathieu and I would meet somewhat regularly to discuss various city issues. He would share information about what was happening, why and how. I was always amazed how he had the pulse of the city, city hall and every department under his leadership in the palm of his hand.
Mathieu isn’t a micro manager, he is a communicator. He asks questions and he listens. He is a team player while being a leader. He looks you in the eye when he is speaking with you.
One thing that always struck me as admirable when I would meet with Mathieu is the respect he had for the time we were together. Never once did he stop to look at his cell phone, check an email or take a call. In fact, his cell was no where to be found, an anomaly in this day and age. I asked about that, and he told me this was my time and our conversation deserved the respect of not being interrupted.
Often over the years, I asked for Mathieu’s input. I shared some ideas I had regarding the Grizzly and products or changes we were considering. He was always willing to offer his thoughts and suggestions.
Jeff Mathieu will be missed, there is no doubt. Whether you liked him, agreed with his decisions, or just the opposite, 14 years is a hard act to follow. He led the city of Big Bear Lake through some tough times, through some good times and overall, I believe he’s leaving the city in better shape than he found it. Good luck as you enter the next phase. Enjoy your retirement, Mr. Mathieu.
