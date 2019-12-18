The past few months have been a learning experience for me, and the entire staff at the Grizzly. Learning and trying, at times.
We’ve had some personnel changes, most notably the move out of state by our longtime business manager. I’ve been searching for the perfect replacement, but in the meantime, it’s meant all of us remaining need to learn new roles and duties.
You don’t know what you don’t know until you don’t know it.
Not sure if that was said by someone at some point in time, but I’ve said it a lot in the past few months. I’ve had to learn a lot of things I didn’t know that I didn’t know, and hopefully know now. I’m always glad to learn something new. I don’t think we should ever stop learning and growing and feeling the excitement of a new challenge.
But, I have to admit, I’ve been learning things way out of my wheelhouse. I’m a reporter, writer and editor. That’s my comfort zone. I’ve been on the editorial side of the news business for three decades. My curiosity is still at an all time high, I still get an adrenaline rush when there is a big story on the horizon and I love the finished product.
When I moved into the publisher role, I had a lot of learning to do at that time as well. It was more within my comfort zone, and I eased into those new duties with a little less challenge, at least I think I did. I may have forgotten the struggles as it’s been a while. I’m still learning something new every day, as the industry and our roles within it change.
As I find out all that I don’t know when it comes to the role of the business manager, I had no idea all the things I didn’t know. I was involved in making sure the business side of things were on track, and asked questions and offered suggestions. But I was, in all reality, on the outside looking in because I wasn’t involved in the day-to-day duties. And when it came time for me to be involved in the day-to-day duties, the learning period was shorter than we expected.
I do know that I am enjoying learning all that I don’t know. I am also very thankful and grateful for those who have patiently helped me to learn all that I didn’t know. And even more grateful for their patience when I forget what I learned or can’t find the notes I took.
I also want to apologize to vendors and clients and subscribers who have had to bear with me as I learn what I didn’t know.
I am glad to learn what I didn’t know, and now that I know what I once didn’t, I’m looking forward to teaching all that I now know to someone else — the someone who is joining our team to assume a lot of these duties. I’m hoping that person is officially on board to start the new year so I can teach our newest member all that I didn’t know that I now know.
And now you know what I didn’t know.
