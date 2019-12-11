As I write this, there are 15 days until Christmas. I’m already tired. And I absolutely love Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday for so many reasons.
I know I’m not alone in feeling a little overwhelmed that the holiday season has arrived. Thanksgiving fell late in November this year, and I know for me that threw off the entire schedule. I lost a week, or so it seems. And then the endless Thanksgiving snow seemed to add another kink in the holiday routine.
I’m like most people at this time of year, busy upon busy. We know the holidays are coming, we know there are holiday gatherings, shopping, decorating, cards to mail and cookies to bake that aren’t in our normal daily routines. We try to cram three times the amount of things we normally do in a short period of time and we are exhausted by the time Christmas Day finally arrives.
Sure, we can be super organized and do our shopping in July. We could even address cards and do a few other things in advance. But we can’t decorate, bake or attend holiday gatherings in July. Well, I guess we could if we held a Christmas in July party instead of waiting until December … something to think about.
My snowmen are up and the tree is up. But the tree is not decorated, the village is not out, the garland is not draping the windows. The snow has kept us from hanging outside lights, so the joy I usually get when I turn down our street this time of year has to come from our neighbors’ houses.
I wish there was a magic button that I could push the day after Thanksgiving and the fall decorations would pack themselves up and the Christmas decorations would magically fill my house all in their perfect places. The magic button would have a creative touch I can’t seem to muster no matter how hard I try. In my mind, I know how the village should look, but that never quite translates to me placing the items in some sense of order in my home.
I have collected the Department 56 Christmas in the City items for years, adding to it with other items that I’ve found and fell in love with. I’ve visited New York City multiple times, and I know uptown from downtown, west side from east side. But when it comes to arranging my Village, my daughter, who lived in New York City for some time, reminds me I somehow put the Empire State Building in the wrong spot in relation to Radio City Music Hall. Oh well. I have to work with the space I have, so sometimes the Empire State Building is way uptown, almost to Harlem or maybe in New Jersey depending on what configuration I use that year.
Right now, I would just settle for the time to take the boxes out of their year-long hiding place and place them in any order. I know. Just do it. No excuses. I’ve got this. Or I could skip the village decorations this year. Not
I tried that one year, and my daughter just about disowned me. I’ve scaled down due to space and my inability to say no to any snowman, but I love Christmas. I love the peace and joy that the season brings.
The reason for the season is more important to remember as we celebrate Jesus’ birth. We are reminded to be kind, generous and loving, not just at Christmas but all year long. We are reminded to find peace and joy in the smiles of children, new fallen snow and the melody of a favorite carol.
“Let it be Christmas” is my favorite Christmas song by country artist Alan Jackson. The lyrics say it all and no matter how overwhelming this time of year is. No matter what’s going on in the world around us, the lyrics help us remember the reason for the season.
“And let it be Christmas everywhere
Let heavenly music fill the air
Let anger and fear and hate disappear
Let there be love that lasts through the year … “
I can’t carry a tune, but I will be singing “Let it be Christmas” at the top of my lungs for the next 15 days.
