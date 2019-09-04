I have way too much stuff. But I can’t help it. I’m obsessed with the holidays, and when I walk into a Michael’s or Hobby Lobby, there’s no stopping me.
About a month ago, I bought what I thought was everything I need to add to my fall decor. See at my house, the decorating season begins no later than Oct. 1. Halloween goes up first, then on Nov. 1, I take down the truly Halloween and replace it with truly Thanksgiving. You know, replace witches with pilgrims.
Pumpkins and fall leaves remain in place until Thanksgiving, when everything transitions to Christmas.
So when I filled my cart last month with fall decor and a couple of Christmas things, I asked my kids not to let me go to Hobby Lobby alone again. I have no control.
Apparently I don’t have much more control even if they are with me. I made another trip last weekend, along with a stop at Michael’s. I’m stocked up for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. My daughter didn’t stop me.
I blame my son-in-law for the increase in Halloween decor. A few years ago, knowing that I collect Department 56 Christmas in the City items, he decided to give me some Halloween items instead of Christmas as a Christmas gift.
I couldn’t just let well enough alone, and I have added to the collection over the years.
And since fall is my favorite season in Big Bear, adding fall colors, leaves, pumpkins and such to the house just makes it feel so much more cozy. I’m not quite ready for a fire in the fireplace, but by that time, the house will be decorated and smelling like pumpkin spice and everything nice.
We recently purchased a new couch and I was worried about the Christmas tree. Fortunately, the new sectional created the perfect spot. I do have to move my Christmas in the City villages, but I think I’ve got that worked out.
In the meantime, I have to figure out where to put all my new purchases. I added shelves to the upstairs bedroom, but I need more. There just isn’t enough room to put everything away.
I can’t even get into the closet. Everything is neat and organized, in bins and on shelves. I just need
more space.
I believe I have enough to last a lifetime for my holiday obsession. My children will be cursing me someday when they have to sort it all out. In the meantime, I’m going to avoid Hobby Lobby and Michael’s to prevent feeding my addiction. But I’ve never met a snowman I could resist, so I’m not promising I won’t fall off the wagon.
