There are so many reasons to start 2020 with plans, goals, new ideas. Just the idea of 2020, clear vision for what’s ahead makes it ideal for setting out a plan for the journey through the year.
I’m not one for resolutions. I’m like most people and break them before the ink is dry. I’d rather have a goal, a to-do list, along with an action plan of sorts. They say goals are easier to reach if they are broken into steps. One step at a time.
Personally, 2019 was a great year. There were so many positives in my life that I can’t help but believe that 2020 has good things in store.
I have a sign in my office that says “choose happy.” I choose happy. There isn’t time in my schedule to complain about every little, or big, bump in the road. Not to say I don’t have my moments when I let off a bit of steam. But at the end of the steam release, I choose happy.
We, as a general rule in society of late, spend so much time whining, moaning, complaining and criticizing. We blame others for our challenges. Holding grudges and holding onto bitter feelings about a wrong from yesterday or years ago is so much wasted energy and emotion. Just think what you could accomplish if you were spending your energy on building bridges instead of building walls.
I choose happy. I choose to find the good in people. I know that not everyone’s motives are altruistic. I am not naive in thinking that there aren’t people in this world who are inconsiderate and think only of themselves. There are purely evil people in this world.
I don’t have a Pollyanna outlook where nothing bad ever happens. Nor do I look the other way or pretend there aren’t negative things happening all over the Valley, state, country and the world.
But I choose happy.
I choose to look for solutions rather than complain about the problems. I choose to have faith in a better tomorrow. I choose to look at 2020 with clear vision, not rose colored glasses, with a goal for every day to be a little better than the last.
I choose happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.