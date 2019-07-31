I don’t have children in school any longer, just grandkids. But when the start of the new school year rolls around, I’m still just as eager and a bit anxious for the first day as I was when I was a kid and when my own girls were younger.
There is something about the first day of school that is always exciting. New beginnings, seeing friends you’ve missed during the summer and making new friends. And of course getting new clothes and all those fun school supplies.
I’m sure most kids enjoy the new clothes part, maybe not so much on the school supplies. But then again, I love any kind of office supply store, even the office supply aisle in Target. So purchasing new notebooks and pens and all that stuff ... well let’s just say I have an office supply store in my office as I’m always purchasing some supply I think I need.
I recently spent an afternoon with my grandson searching for school supplies. The list included all the expected stuff like paper, pencils, highlighters, graph paper, calculator and a protractor. I can’t remember exactly why I needed a protractor in junior high or high school, but I know I had to have one every year. Math was never my favorite subject.
Back to that first day of school, I remember the shopping trips with my mother for school clothes. And I also remember she would make me a new dress. I remember two very specifically, although I don’t remember what grade I was in. One was black with a small flower print that had ruffles. It had long sleeves and an empire waist. The other was an olive green straight sheath dress. Why I remember those two dresses is beyond me. I’m thinking I may have worn them for school pictures those years.
I also remember taking my daughters school clothes shopping. Whether it was me as a child or with my own children, it was a very long process and a long time spent in dressing rooms. I realize boys and girls are different, and starting school in August means kids in Big Bear are still wearing shorts and summer clothes, but the clothes experience was different with my grandson. He sort of wandered through the store, and at first he said he didn’t see anything he liked. Then as we were leaving, he saw a couple of other racks with shirts, picked up two, made sure
they were the right size and away we went to the check out counter. No trying on, no major decision, just grab and go.
I’m excited for Aug. 1 to arrive
and for the new school year to begin. There is still plenty of summer remaining, but the schedule will change, the routines will change and the pace of things will change. There will be football games, school activities, dances and assemblies and all sorts of things going on that are related to education in some way. And before I know it, Thanksgiving and Christmas will arrive, then a new year and I’ll blink and be covering a graduation ceremony. Time sure does fly when you’re having fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.