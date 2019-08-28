It’s time, and all is right with the world.
Time for what, you ask? Football of course.
Anyone who knows me knows I am a football fan. I love my Cowboys and my Big Bear Bears. I love watching football. I am in a fantasy league.
So, yes. All is right with the world because it’s football season.
I got to cover my first Big Bear game of the season last week. I haven’t covered as many as I used to with the change in my position from editor to publisher. But I plan to be at more games this season when possible.
Which means I will still be running up and down the football field, and I’m considering going barefoot. I know, at my age, barefoot. Last week when I was on the sidelines, the high school stat girls were all barefoot. I asked and they said it’s so comfy to do it without shoes, and there is the whole no tan line from shoes thing as well.
So, I may consider it, or I may just stick with sandals while it’s hot and move to tennis shoes when the weather cools off and boots by November.
But I digress. Football is something I enjoy as a fan. And if you haven’t heard, the Big Bear Grizzly has a new and improved football contest this year. We’ve done the contest for more than 25 years, and it is super popular. Football fans everywhere love to make their picks and see if they can guess the winners.
This year, we’ve moved the contest primarily online to
pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net. I still choose the games, the bonus game and the bonus question, but the grading of the entries each week it taken out of my hands. And when it takes three to four hours every
week to do that grading versus
about 20 seconds, I’m all for using technology.
I know some of you still like to make your picks on paper, and you can. But your deadline is earlier, because we still have to input them into the computer system so they can be graded. If you don’t provide a valid email address on your entry, it won’t be counted, so I suggest you enter online to begin with.
Regardless of how to choose to participate, I wish you luck.
Go Cowboys!
