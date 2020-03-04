I love the snow. I just wish it would have been more present in January and February.
By the time March rolls around, I, like many people, have gotten used to the warmer days and start looking forward to spring.
That’s not to say I’m not grateful that Mother Nature has decided to let go of her stingy hold on winter and let some snow fall in Big Bear. We need the moisture in Big Bear for a number of reasons. It is still winter after all, the resorts are still open, snowplay areas are still open, our aquifers need the water, the lake needs the water and our forest needs a good healthy drink before summer and fire season arrive.
Having lived in Big Bear for more than 30 years, I’ve seen the good and bad years in terms of precipitation. I’ve written stories on the drought, the floods, the snowfall that wouldn’t end and just about everything in-between. I much prefer to write the stories that don’t involve water tables dropping dangerously low.
I also love taking pictures of blankets of snow covering the Valley. There are spectacular sights to behold when the new-fallen snow is so pristine. But, I also have to admit, a day after the storm, when snow has been shoveled and plowed and the dirt of vehicles passing by turns the once-white mounds of snow to dirty piles of yuck ... well those photos aren’t so much fun.
I’ve shoveled enough snow in my time to know I don’t like it. Sure, it’s great exercise, but I really rather wouldn’t. Sadly, that duty falls on my husband who doesn’t like shoveling any more than I do. Hence, the reason we bought a tractor. That and the fact we live on a nonmaintained road and without the tractor we would be stuck at home on many occasions.
While I’m not sure I would prefer a repeat of the previous March Miracle, I guess in reality I’m not opposed to a few more storms in the 8-10 inch category for the rest of the month. It just means I can’t put the patio furniture out just yet and won’t be bringing the horses home until April.
Life is good.
