If Crafts N Cranks wasn’t enough this weekend, Snow Summit celebrates International Ride Mountain Bike Day Saturday, July 20. Stop by the Fox booth beginning at 9 a.m. to enter to win Snow Summit Bike Park tickets.
Otherwise known as #RideMTBDay, the movement features community-based events that take place around the world with mountain bike brands, media, professionals, retailers, parks and riders. Big Bear Mountain Resort teams up with Fox Racing to celebrate the day during Crafts N Cranks.
For more information, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com. Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.