The Sierra Club Big Bear Group hosts the 17th annual Xeriscape Garden Tour Saturday, July 20.
The self-guided tour includes eight homes within Big Bear Valley, all with landscapes that use little to no water. Garden styles vary with desert landscapes to eco-friendly gardens along with two demonstration gardens cultivated by the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power.
Native plant expert Orchid Black will answer questions and give tips to those who visit the DWP garden on Fox Farm Road at the entrance of the China Gardens Community Garden.
The Xeriscape Garden Tour is free. Check-in is at Emingers Mountain Nursery, 41223 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake between 9 a.m. and noon. Participants are given a list of stops and a map. All tours must be completed by 4 p.m.
Don’t miss this year’s tour. The next Sierra Club Big Bear Group’s Xeriscape Garden Tour won’t be until 2021 and every two years from now on.
For more information, visit
www.sierraclubbigbeargroup.com or call 909-866-1067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.