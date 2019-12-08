American Legion kids Christmas Party, Dec. 7, 2019

Children and their families line up to receive their Christmas gifts at the American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party Dec. 7 at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.

 Victoria Heerschap for Big Bear Grizzly

Christmas isn’t Christmas in Big Bear without the annual American Legion kids Christmas Party. Children and their families gathered at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake on Dec. 7 for the event hosted by The American Legion Post 584 Auxiliary.

Gifts were handed out by Santa Claus during the party including drawings for bicycles and scooters.

See the story and more photos in the Dec. 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.

