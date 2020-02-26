Elaine Slivka is passionate about sharing her knowledge of healthy plant-based eating, and easy cooking. Slivka is the instructor for the Healthy Eating Cooking class hosted by Big Bear Yoga March 7 from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
Slivka is a certified yoga instructor who began her yoga practice 48 years ago on the recommendation of her doctor. The practice inspired her to teach and began her interest in all aspects of healthy living including cooking. Slivka has taught cooking classes in Redlands and was a guest speaker at the Herbivore Festival several times.
Slivka will share easy recipes with a focus on plant-based recipes. Sample tastes will be provided. She will also give advice on using Instapot.
The Healthy Eating Cooking class is at Big Bear Yoga March 7. Big Bear Yoga studio is at 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. For more information, call 909-584-5270 or visit www.bigbearyoga.com. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite.
