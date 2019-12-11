Join the Big Bear Lake Branch Library and Friends of the Big Bear Valley Library for special performance of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson, without the aid of props or costumes, portrays all 30 characters of the Dickens classic, bringing the magical tale to life. The 75-minute show featuring the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come, is ideal for the entire family.
For more information, call 909-866-5571. The Big Bear Branch Library is at 41930 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
