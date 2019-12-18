LifeStream Blood Bank is accepting online applications for its 2020 Youth Ambassador of the Year award and accompanying $1,000 scholarship.
To be eligible, students must be 15 to 18 years of age as of Sept. 1, 2019, and attend a school that hosts on-campus LifeStream blood drives. Blood donation is not required.
The deadline to apply is March 1.
The successful candidate will be the subject of a brief video that will premier April 19 at LifeStream’s 37th annual Gift of Life Tribute 10-gallon donor celebration. The $1,000 check is presented during the event.
For more information and to complete the application, go to
LifeStream is a nonprofit blood bank that supplies blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals. For more information and to set an appointment to give the gift of life, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
