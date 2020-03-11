Residents who want to donate blood can participate in one of two LifeStream community blood drives in Big Bear this week.
The first one is at Bear Valley Community Hospital Friday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. Donors will also receive a $10 gas card at this blood drive.
The second one is at the Big Bear Lake Starbucks, 42140 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card at this blood drive.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years old may donate blood. Everyone younger than 18 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors receive free cholesterol screenings and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online store at www.LStream.org.
Donating blood takes about an hour, yet gives someone a lifetime. For more information, call 800-879-4484, ext. 458.
