The Big Bear Lions Club hosts the second annual free Pumpkin Patch
Oct. 26 at Bear Mountain’s Adventure Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Big Bear kids can enjoy picking out pumpkins while playing in bounce houses and a mini maze. There will be popcorn, cotton candy, sodas and water. The Big Bear Photo Bus will also be there.
The event is sponsored by the Lions of Big Bear and the Lionesses of Crestline as well as several Big Bear businesses.
Bear Mountain’s Adventure Academy is at 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
