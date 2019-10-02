Big Bear Lake’s Oktoberfest adds a special night this week just for Big Bear. It’s Locals’ Night Friday, Oct. 4, at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Admission is $8 per person with proceeds going to benefit Big Bear charities.
New this year is a special Team Challenge Competition on Locals’ Night. Big Bear businesses are invited to enter a team in any one of Oktoberfest contests. Winning teams will be able to donate $500 to their favorite charities. All teams and their cheering squads will receive their first beer on the house with paid admission on Locals Night.
Competitions include men’s, women’s and Hansel & Gretal log sawing, men’s and women’s stein holding, and men’s and women’s safe slam. Contests begin at approximately
6:45 p.m. and take place every half hour until 10 p.m.
All teams must be pre-registered to enter the contests. To enter, businesses can simply email the business name and contestants’ names to info@bigbearevents.com by Thursday, Oct. 3, or call 909-585-3000. Entry into the competitions is limited and is available on a first-come basis.
Residents can also enjoy a night of dancing, live German music, food, beverages and fun activities beginning at 6 p.m. Frankenrebellen, an authentic Oktoberfest band direct from Germany, provides live music on the main stage.
For more information, visit
www.bigbearevents.com or call
909-585-3000. The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at
42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.