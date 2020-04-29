1941-1959
1943: Air Raid wardens and auxiliary police for Big Bear Valley planned to meet for new assignments to districts, according to Constable Coy Brown in a story making headlines in the May 7, 1943, issue of The Grizzly. Commenting on the recent blackout that Big Bear participated in with the rest of the Southland, Brown said “It would be greatly appreciated whenever lights are seen during a blackout that the informant contact his local air raid warden or control center.” Signal for a blackout is a continuous, undulating, 3-minute wail of the fire siren. All clear is sounded by a 1-minute steady siren.
1960-1989
1976: A proposed leash law for the entire county and other particulars of animal control in Big Bear Valley were the main topics of discussion at the Big Bear Municipal Advisory Council meeting last week. The story made headlines in the May 6, 1976, issue of the Big Bear Life and Grizzly. The proposed ordinance would call for increasing the present 12-man (animal control) force by another 12 men as a hot shot crew to patrol 20 so-called critical areas, said Don Walter, superintendent of animal control. Walter said if approved, the law would only be enforced in specified areas.
1990-2019
1997: A multi-million dollar class-action lawsuit filed in January over local lodging reservation practices has been dismissed, reported Roger Beck in the May 7, 1997, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The suit sought $10 million in damages from Bear Mountain Inc., Snow Summit In. and the Big Bear Lake Resort Association on behalf of the Big Bear Lodging Association, a group of 15 local lodge owners over the resorts offering discounted tickets only to RA members. The district judge said Sherman Anti-Trust laws were never intended to cover this type of situation.
