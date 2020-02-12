1941-1959
1951: In the Feb. 9, 1951, column “Lakeside Chatter,” there a report of “the atomic explosions near Las Vegas, witnessed and felt by scores here. The Grizzly phone started ringing Friday morning early, after many here saw the pre-dawn bright glow of that explosion. Then as the warning was issued to Las Vegas residents to stay away from windows because there was another bigger one coming, more and more people here started getting up before 6 a.m. the next few mornings to see the big one. As a result there were many up and watching Tuesday, and reports vary from a vivid white glare over Bertha Peak to some who claim they saw a white cloud rise above the horizon.”
1960-1989
1965: The Feb. 4, 1965, story “Electric Service Data Reflects Big Bear Growth” reported a 41 percent increase in electric services in Big Bear Valley — domestic and commercial — during the past five years. The total number of services had increased from 4,735 at the close of 1959 to 6,688 services at the end of 1964. Permanent residents and part-time residents were included in the totals.
1990-2019
1996: A count by volunteers and the U.S. Forest Service revealed that 15 bald eagles made Big Bear their winter home in February 1996. The Feb. 14 issue reported six immature eagles and nine adults spotted in Big Bear Valley around Big Bear and Baldwin lakes. Ninety-two people participated in the eagle count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.