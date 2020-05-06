1941-1959
1945: With only three limits reported for the opening day, the picture was rather discouraging as far as catches went on May 1 at Big Bear Lake. The top story in the May 4, 1945, issue of The Grizzly reported that every landing reported its largest crowd on opening day, great weather and a strong spirit of sportsmanship. While the lake provided few catches, anglers fishing from the streams — Holcomb, Deep Creek, Bear Creek and Santa Ana — reported limits and large strings of good size trout taken on opening day.
1960-1989
1985: The Big Bear Municipal Water District staff plans to present a lake recreation plan to the public, according to the May 2, 1985, issue of The Grizzly. A key factor in the lake recreation plan is the need for dredging large portions of the lake. One of the proposals is to create two islands in the middle of the lake, each about 10 acres, used for recreation. Dredging material could be used to create the islands, saving the cost of hauling the material away.
1990-2019
2007: Tim Wood and Beth Gardner announce the formation of The Lighthouse Foundation in the top story in the May 2, 2007, issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. The foundation had been something Wood has wanted to do for more than a year. The concept of the foundation is creating a child-honoring community.
