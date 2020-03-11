1941-1959
1947: Bear Valley Construction Co. was given the contract to build additions to the Big Bear Elementary school building, after submitting an alternate low bid of $183,000, according to a story in the March 14, 1947, issue of The Grizzly. Groundbreaking ceremonies were set for March 17. The project included five new classrooms and a heating plant.
1960-1989
1960: Federal school aid of $2,000 was earmarked for the Big Bear High School foreign language laboratory and another $700 to remodel the science room, according to a story in the March 10, 1960, issue of The Grizzly. The lab featured 20 listening booths equipped with headphones, tape recording and play-back equipment. To get the addition federal money, the school district allocated $715.75 in matching funds.
1990-2019
1991: Recent storms gave the Big Bear Municipal Water District a little breathing room, according to a story in the March 14, 1991, issue of The Big Bear Grizzly. The extra liquid meant the possibility of releases form the lake will be necessary to meet in-lieu requirements in the summer. The San Bernardino Municipal Water District, from whom the MWD purchased State Project water, told the MWD that water is not available. Recent storms provided enough water in the Santa Ana River to meet downstream requirements through April. If releases become the only option, about 2,000 acre feet would be released, bringing the lake level down a foot.
